New York Governor Kathy Hochul isn't holding back after a nationwide aviation mess left thousands of travelers stranded, and now she's calling for the nation's Transportation Secretary to lose his job.

Hochul is demanding that U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy resign or be removed by President Donald Trump following Friday's nationwide ground stop that caused major disruptions at airports across the country.

Getty Images New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Nationwide Ground Stop Causes Thousands of Flight Cancellations

The chaos began Friday afternoon when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop at approximately 4 p.m. The FAA cited communication problems at air traffic control centers, forcing airlines to temporarily halt flights across the country.

The ground stop was finally lifted around 8:15 p.m., making it the longest nationwide flight stoppage in 25 years.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem happened after new technology overloaded the country's aging air traffic control system. Officials also said there was no indication that the communications failure was connected to a cyberattack.

Even though the ground stop was eventually lifted, the damage was already done. Thousands of flights were canceled, countless travelers were left scrambling to change their plans, and airports warned that delays and cancellations could continue for days.

Getty Images U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Hochul Says Duffy Should Resign

Following the incident, Governor Hochul took aim at Duffy, saying the latest problems are part of a much bigger issue with the nation's aviation system.

According to ABC 7, in a statement released Saturday, Hochul pointed to ongoing air traffic controller shortages and repeated communication problems, arguing that the situation has become a pattern under Duffy's leadership.

Hochul also accused the Transportation Secretary of spending more time focused on his public image than fixing problems within his agency. She says Duffy should either step down or be removed from his position by President Trump. Hochul is also calling on Congress to investigate what happened.

With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, Hochul says travelers deserve answers and confidence that the nation's aviation system is safe and reliable.

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