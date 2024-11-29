Has the weather over the last few months effected the Hudson Valley Christmas tree supply?

Serious Drought Conditions Across New York State & Northeast

The Northeast has finally experienced some much needed precipitation over the last few days. However, leading up to the rain and snow fall in mid-November, New York State along with most of the northeast was dangerously dry.

The dry conditions were so intense that brushfires were popping up all across the Hudson Valley region. One in particular, the Jennings Creek Wildfire in Greenwood Lake, burned over 5,000 acres of land.

From the end of September 2024, until November 21st, 2024, there wasn't a single measurable rain. Thankfully, after the first snow/rain of the season the Jennings Creek Wildfire was fully contained.

Have Drought Conditions Effected Christmas Trees this Holiday Season?

The Executive Director of the American Christmas Tree Association Jami Warner told CNN "“Christmas tree farms in the Northeast have, unfortunately, been hit with drought conditions that will impact the crop for several years to come."

It's the younger trees and crop for years to come that is concerning some farmers. Warner added "consumers will be able to find their Christmas trees this season" but continues "some growers in the Northeast will not be able to harvest as many trees as they have in past non-drought years."

CNN spoke to a farmer in Mendon, Massachusetts who said the trees that were thriving were planted between 10 and 15 years ago. But 500 of the 2,7000 trees planted in the spring didn't make it to the holiday season due to drought conditions.

The farmer told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV “We lost 20 to 25 percent of the trees that we planted this year, in ten years, I have 25 or 20 percent less of my product to sell.”

Is the Hudson Valley Suffering From a Christmas Tree Shortage This Year?

While we don't have any definitive answers, we have seen some changes in the Christmas tree stock around the area.

Several fire departments, who usually sell Christmas trees this time of year, have announced they wont be able to sell trees for the 2024 season. Plattekill Fire Department shared on November 24, 2024 that they would not have Christmas trees to sell in 2024. They explain writing "Unfortunately, we encountered unforeseen logistical issues with obtaining trees, which led to this difficult decision."

A popular Dutchess County Christmas Tree farm quietly announced they would be closed for the 2024 season.

Fabulous Firs Christmas Tree Farm in Poughkeepsie shared a photo on Facebook with the message "Closed for the 2024 season. May God bless us all as we remember the true meaning of Christmas."

In 2023, Fabulous Firs closed on early on in the season on November 25th. Customers in the comment section explained that Fabulous Firs had met their Christmas tree quota around Thanksgiving last year.

Has your local Christmas Tree Farm opened this season? Let us know! Send us an email at Jess@HudsonValleyCountry.com

