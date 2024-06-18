TikTok Video of “Haunted” Mount Tremper, New York Home Goes Viral

A video is going viral about a house in the Catskill region that has a bone chilling history.

Couple Flipping Mount Tremper, NY Home Finds Chilling Discovery

I have an unhealthy habit of scrolling on TikTok when I can't sleep. Over the weekend a video popped up on my TikTok algorithm about a house in Mount Tremper, New York. That's not out of the ordinary, I'm usually looking up new places to explore in New York.

However, this video made me feel a little uneasy.

An account called @companyhouse, which according to the bio is run by "Step and Amanda" as they are "Renovating our 1912 mini estate in the Catskills," posted a video of a wooden wall in their home.

Now, it's not just any wall. This wall looks to have a secret message written on the wall. The message? Well, that's where the uneasy feeling comes in. According to the message, there are 2 bodies in the house.

companyhouse, TikTok companyhouse, TikTok loading...

You can faintly see the writing, which look like it was done in some sort of oil. You can watch the full video below:

What would you do next? If you're brave enough, you look into the history of the house and that's exactly what Step and Amanda did.

What Happened at the Tiktok Viral Mount Tremper House?

The couple doesn't have any concrete answers quite yet, but Amanda did get the scoop from some of the neighbors. Allegedly, there was a murder in the house in 70s in which a minor shot and killed an adult. In the latest TikTok video update, Amanda also shares that in the process of renovating the home they have found what could be a blood stain and a human molar. She continued her journey into finding out the truth about what happened, visiting the local library and historical society. Sadly, there are no answers and the couple is pretty busy with renovations. Check out part 2 of their Haunted Catskill House series below:

Is This Catskill, NY Home Haunted? Or Does It Just Have a Creepy History?

Obviously, it's a chilling story. Hearing that someone was murdered in your house doesn't necessarily give you the warm fuzzies. But so far, we've just heard about the history of Company House.

We haven't heard of any haunted happenings, yet. I guess time will tell, but now that the house has gone viral...maybe the ghost will put on a show. We'll be waiting for part 3 and make sure to update if things get spooky.

Looking for more haunted stops across New York State? We've got you covered:

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too. Thanks to ChatGPT for this list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too. Thanks to ChatGPT for this list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler