Frito Lay Bumps Up Recent Recall To “Most Severe and Dangerous” Classification
There's been an update to the latest Frito-Lay chip recall.
Which Frito Lay Chips Are Part of The Latest Recall?
Back in March Frito Lay and PepsiCo announced a recall on a popular brand of Tostito chips.
In a statement Frito-Lay wrote that they had issued a recall "of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips."
They explained that the recall was due to the fact that these chips "could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk."
Consumers who have an allergy or "sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product."
Now, it looks like the FDA has increased the classification of the initial recall.
FDA Increases Recall Classification on Frito-Lay's Latest Recall
According to CBS6 News in Albany, the Food and Drug Administration has recently increased the classification of the recall to Class I.
The report goes on to detail that Class I means that there is a "reasonable probability" that eating the product "will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
Products affected must have BOTH Guaranteed Fresh Date of May 20th, 2025 and one of the following manufacturing codes where XX is any number from 30 up to 50:
471106504
18 13:XX OR 471106505
85 13:XX OR 471106506
85 13:XX OR 471106507
85 13:XX
We're Recalled Chips Sold in New York State?
According to the press release, the recalled chips were not distributed in New York.
However, the recalled Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips were distributed and sold in the following 13 states:
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Mississippi
North Carolina
Ohio
South Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
The Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips were "distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors."
15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025
Gallery Credit: David Drew
Your Taste Buds Will Hit a Home Run with These 17 New Food Items at Yankee Stadium
Limited Edition Lay's Chips That Taste Like Doritos, Funyons, and Cheetos
Gallery Credit: Travis Sams