Lawmakers in Albany, NY, have announced a major change to the laws governing who can and can't legally purchase a flare gun in certain parts of New York.

New Age to By Flare Guns in New York Canva loading...

Flare Gun Problems in Upstate New York

Over the last few months, parts of Upstate New York have been dealing with a rise in the number of cases involving minors arming themselves with flare guns and using them to cause harm to others. Back in July, a flare gun was allegedly used during a fight and shooting involving minors in Albany, N.Y., that led to a house catching fire.

Law enforcement has also reported that some flare guns recovered in the area have been illegally converted into firearms, allowing them to fire bullets or shotgun ammunition.

Flare Guns in New York Canva loading...

New Age Requirements to Buy Flare Guns in Albany, NY

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy announced this week that he has signed an executive order raising the age to purchase a flare gun from 18 to 21 years old. McCoy posted the order on Facebook, saying,

"This morning, I announced an executive order raising the age to purchase a flare gun to twenty-one years old. Although flare guns are designed and marketed as emergency signaling devices, they are capable of causing severe bodily harm and property damage when misused, especially given the rising number of cases of flare guns being illegally converted into firearms."

The new age requirements are a "sensible step to keep people safe while still allowing responsible use," said McCoy. "This is about prevention and protecting our communities before tragedy strikes. This is one additional tool in the toolbox as we promote public safety."

Law enforcement agencies and members of the armed forces are exempt from the new law.

