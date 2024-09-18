If you are thinking that yard sale and flea market season has ended because summer is over you are greatly mistaken.

Many of the local flea markets stay open past Labor Day and into the fall. If you thought you missed out on all of the deals at the end of the summer take a look at the fall schedule I have put together below.

A List of Fall Flea Markets in the Hudson Valley

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 - Fair Oaks Drive-In

The Fair Oaks Drive-In is having a Flea Market from 10 AM to 4 PM. There is still time to plan to be a vendor if you have wares to sell others come out to hunt for treasures. The Drive-On is at 365 Bloomingburg Road in Middletown, New York.

Every Sunday Now Through November - Beacon Flea Market

Don't miss the end-of-season events at the Beacon Flea Market. The Beacon Flea Market runs this Sunday and every Sunday through November from 8 AM to 3 PM at Henry Street and South Chesnut in Beacon, New York. This event is weather permitting. Follow them on social media for weather-related information.

Every Sunday Now Through December - Elephant's Trunk Flea Market

Elephants Trunk Flea Market at 490 Danbury Road in New Milford, Connecticut has been open since 1976. Vendors load in early every Sunday and sell from 8 AM to 2 PM April to December giving you an opportunity to hunt for a new treasure or keepsake every weekend. Come See why the "trunk" is New England's largest weekly flea market that's so close to the Hudson Valley.

Saturday and Sunday October 12th and 13th, 2024

Stormville Airport Flea Market has 3 more days this Fall. 2 in October and one on November 2nd. Celebrating its 54th Year bring antiques, treasures, and bargains to the Hudson Valley. It is impossible to walk away empty-handed. Locate at 428 Route 216 in Stormville, New York this flea market is a must for your fall list.

