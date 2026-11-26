Someone in New York apparently decided to take a few creative liberties with their vehicle's registration and inspection, and let's just say their arts and crafts project didn't fool anyone.

New York State Police Via Facebook Fake Registration Found by NY State Police

NY State Police Find Fake Registration Made From Lottery Ticket

The New York State Police have confirmed that a trooper recently came across a rather unusual attempt at getting around the state's vehicle registration and inspection requirements while conducting a traffic stop.

According to police, someone apparently decided that a lottery ticket would make the perfect place to create their own registration and what appears to be a part of a box to create an inspection sticker.

New York State Police Via Facebook Fake Inspection and Registration Found in New York

As you can see in the picture above, the person, who was not identified by police, used the back of a lottery ticket as the canvas for what appears to be a homemade attempt at forging a New York State registration sticker.

Lacking in Effort

While using a lottery ticket was certainly a creative choice, the execution apparently left something to be desired. "The handwriting and artistic execution suggest someone may want to add penmanship and art lessons to their Christmas wish list," State Police joked in a Facebook post.

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Unfortunately for the driver, this particular gamble didn't pay off!

Police didn't say whether the lottery ticket was actually a winning ticket, but they did remind drivers that creating or using fake vehicle registration and inspection documents is against the law.

New York drivers are required to have valid vehicle registration and inspection documents. Trying to create your own versions, especially on the back of a lottery ticket, probably isn't going to be a winning strategy. You'd probably have a better chance of winning Powerball than getting away with this!"

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