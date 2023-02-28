Once again the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) in Hunter New York have been able to come to the rescue of an American treasure. They recently Took in a Bald Eagle and it appears the Eagle has thrived in their care.

The FFFWC has been hard at work this winter helping wildlife from all over New York. They have taken in numerous underweight bears, countless eagles,s and other wildlife that have either had difficulties in their natural habitat or have encountered a man-made problem that has affected their ability to thrive.

Eagle Saved from Lead Toxicity in New York

In the case of this eagle, it is later. Many people don't realize that prey animals and birds are often affected by the smallest particles of man-made materials. We have all heard about plastics and what they are doing to our waterways but what some people don't realize is there is another source of poison for our birds and aminals of prey.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Lead poisoning can be lethal to birds and other animals that feed on carcasses left by hunters and fishermen who use lead lures. Small pieces of lead left behind by lead ammunition can be ingested by both birds of prey and other wildlife that might encounter a dead deer carcass left behind by a hunter. It doesn't take many lead fragments to poison an eagle.

SEE Also: Eagle Hit By Car Helped By New York Wildlife Center

Lead lures and weight used by fishermen can also be ingested by wildlife and leave them left poisoned. It is even possible for an aminal to be poisoned by eating a fish that has eaten a lead lure. More and more people who hunt and fish are becoming aware that using lead in ammo or fishing tackle could be causing an unintended adverse effect on the wildlife that sportsmen count on to be part of the circle of conservation.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Fortunately, the eagle in this story has recovered successfully thanks to the FFWC, and will be returning to the skies later this year. The FFFWC motto is "Let Wild be Wild" their goal is to always get rehabbed animals back to their natural environment.

Look at these other Animals Help by the FFFWC

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

Wildlife You See in New York