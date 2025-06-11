Unique Names for Bridge in Upstate New York

Have you ever seen this bridge before in Upstate New York? Apparently, it has a few unique names, including one that celebrates the queen of country music!

Almost all of us have spent a few minutes (hours) aimlessly scrolling through social media, peeking at pictures of friends, and watching videos of the most random things. Yes, we've all done it, and if you aren't careful, time can get away from you, but sometimes an aimless scroll session can result in discovering something new.

That's exactly what happened to me the other day while I was on Facebook and stumbled onto a random nugget of information involving a bridge in Upstate New York and the queen of country music.

Dolly Parton Bridge Upstate New York Google Maps/Canva loading...

Is This the Dolly Parton Bridge?

If you've ever driven on the Northway in Upstate New York, did you know that you might have driven across a bridge named after Dolly Parton? The bridge, pictured above, is located in Cohoes, New York, and allows drivers on the Northway to cross over the Mohawk River and the Erie Canal. As you can see, it has two massive truss crossings that connect each part of the highway over the water, and because of its unique features, it has a few nicknames.

Over the years, area residents have referred to the bridge crossing by a handful of names, including the Twins, the Twin Bridges, and the Dolly Parton Bridge, but which name is correct?

Thaddeus Kosciuszko Bridge Google Maps loading...

What's its Name?

After a deep dive, it appears that none of the above names are correct. Most locals refer to the crossing as the "Twin Bridges," but some say they have always called it the Dolly Patron due to its "size" and curved features. LOL!

According to a sign placed on either side of the bridge, its official name is the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Bridge...

Thaddeus Kosciuszko Google Maps loading...

Named after a Polish military engineer, statesman, and military leader who then became a national hero in Poland and the United States.

