Cookie-Flation Strikes Girl Scouts in 2025

Girl Scouts Discontinue 2 Cookie Flavors After 2025 Season

The Girl Scouts of America have been making headlines in the new year. Usually, there's a new flavor up their sleeve, but this time around it's the opposite.

We sadly learned that 2 of the 12 Girl Scout Cookie flavors will not return after this season. Good Morning America shared a statement in which they said "We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations."

They then go on to explain "Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious."

Stock up on those Toast-Yay's and S'more as they will be no more after the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season.

As for the most popular Girl Scout Cookies, well you probably already know at least 1 or 2 in the top 5.

According to the Girl Scouts website, these are currently the Best Selling Girl Scout Cookies:

Thin Mints Samoas Tagalongs Adventurefuls Do-si-dos

Did the Price Of Girl Scout Cookies Go up This Year?

The discontinuation of Toast-Yay's and S'mores isn't the only change this year. According to ABC 7 NY, some New York based Girl Scout troops are seeing a change in price.

Some are calling it "'cookie-flation."

According to the report, Nassau and Suffolk County Girl Scouts will be increasing their price from $5 a box to $7 a box. Cassie Colgan of Girl Scouts of Nassau County tells ABC "We held the $5 a box for five years."

No word yet on if local Hudson Valley Girl Scout troops will follow suit.

When Does Girl Scout Cookie Season Start?

Fans of Girl Scout Cookies can start ordering cookies online starting February 21st, but you can find out when your local troops will start selling on the Girl Scout website.

Looks like Hudson Valley Girl Scouts will start selling on January 20th through April.

