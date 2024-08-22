What Happened to Alice Vrablic in Wappingers Falls, New York? Case Still Cold 54 Years Later

What happened to Alice Vrablic in Wappingers Falls, New York back in 1970? Investigators are still looking into this cold case after 54 years.

Wappingers Falls, NY Cold Case Goes Unsolved for 54 Years

Alice Vrablic was 20 years old on August 22nd, 1970. She had just finished up her shift as a waitress at the Howard Johnson's restaurant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, where the new Foam and Wash Car Wash now stands.

Usually, Vrablic would have her father pick her up and drop her off from work, but not that night.

According to reports the Wappingers Falls woman packed a change of clothes and would go on to get a ride from her co-worker. The Dutchess County Government website goes on to explain what happened next writing:

she left work and was given a ride to the intersection of New Hackensack Road and Route 9 in the Village of Wappingers Falls, after which she never returned home.

10 days after she went missing a boy found a bag containing Vrablic's folded up Howard Johnson's uniform. After, the boy informed his mother of what he found. The 2 returned to the area on Route 376 where they found Vrablic's body.

Alice Vrablic Case Gets New Look in 2018

Back in 2018, ABC7 NY ran a story about the Vrablic case. They spoke with Dutchess County Sheriff's Detective Kate Capalbo, who had been working on the cold case for over a year with her partner Detective Adam Harris.

Detective Capalbo told ABC7 NY at the time "You see Alice's face. She's a young girl. Beautiful. And then speaking to her family, what her dreams were, things like that, it obviously gives you more drive to put your whole self into it."

The Detective told ABC "Every month there has been something that kept us going." ABC also spoke with Alice's younger sister Anna who believes her older sister was "apprehended, she was taken, and murdered."

You can watch the interview below:

We've reached out to Detective Capalbo for any new updates on the case.

Do You Know What Happened to Alice Vrablic in Wappingers Falls, NY in 1970?

While Alice Vrablic death was ruled a homicide, her cause of death is unknown.

If you have any information at all regarding the case, which has been cold and unsolved for 54 years, reach out to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

You can call the tip line at (845) 605 - CLUE (2583) or send them an email at dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.

