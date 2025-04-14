Carmel, New York Police Continue To Investigate 1995 Missing Teen Case

30 years ago a 17-year old went missing in Putnam County and local police are still searching for answers.

Carmel, New York Teen Goes Missing 30 Years Ago

On April 9th, 2025 The Carmel Police Department took to social media to share with the community that they are still looking for information regarding a missing teenage from 1995.

In the post they Carmel Police Department writes "Today marks 30 years since Robin Murphy went missing." They go on to share more details explaining that Robin was 17 at the time and was last seen in the ShopRite Plaza in the evening hours of April 9th, 1995.

Murphy was never seen or heard from again.

The Charley Project website shares more details and information regarding the case that have been collected over the last 30 years. Murphy's red Oldsmobile, which belong to her mother that the teen borrowed, was found near the Burger King in the plazas parking lot shortly after she went missing.

Murphy's wallet, keys, purse and checkbook were found several days later in a grassy marsh area near behind the plaza.

Possible Leads in Robin Murphy's Missing Persons Case

The Charley Project goes on to explain that while Murphy had dropped out of school the year before her disappearance, police did not believe she would run away.

Authorities also ruled out her boyfriend Matt Esposito who Murphy was supposed to meet later that night.

Howard J. Gombert Jr was arrested on sexual assault and child endangerment charges in 2000. After Gombert Jr's arrest, authorities found Robin's underwear in a suitcase at his girlfriends house. Gombert told police he was "best friends" with Robin and had talked to her at 3pm the day she went missing.

According to the report from The Charley Project, after Robin went missing he "attempted suicide and had to be hospitalized."

Robin Murphy via Carmel New York Police Department, Facebook Robin Murphy via Carmel New York Police Department, Facebook loading...

With that being said, Gombert was never charged in Robin's case but has other charges including a 1991 first-degree rape charge that was dismissed after the victim recanted their story.

Back in April of 2024, unidentified remains were found in Putnam County. Many in the community believed these remains belonged to Robin Murphy.

Read More: Remains Of Woman Missing For 44 Years Found In Upstate New York

At the time, authorities believed the remains were those of a white woman, between the ages of 17 and 28 and that the victim was deceased for at least 10 years.

By June 2024, the remains were identified and did not belong to Robin Murphy.

Carmel, NY Police Continue to Investigate Robin Murphy's Missing Person Case

In the statement posted on the anniversary or Murphy's disappearance, the Carmel Police stress that if any one has any information regarding the case they encourage you to come forward, no matter how small the information may be, stressing :

Even the smallest detail could make a difference in helping us bring closure to this case.

If you have any details regarding the case call Detective Division at (845) 628-1300.

