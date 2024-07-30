One of the Most Unusual Places to See a Movie in New York

Outdoor movies are one of the many joys of summer. Local community parks and businesses open their space to moviegoers which can create an amazing experience even if you have already seen the film a few times.

Drive-in movies have never gone out of style They are the ultimate outdoor movie experience but I will say there could be some competition for the best outdoor venue now that Belleayre Mountain has gotten into the movie showing biz.

Belleayre Mountain Showing Mpvie this Summer

Movie Night at the Beach Belleayre Mountain via Facebook loading...

Belleayre Mountain is showing outdoor movies this summer. They call it Movies at the Beach. The first Movie Night at the Beach was the Barbie movie, which was a huge success.

Wonka Warner Bros via YouTube loading...

Belleayre is getting ready to do it again in August. So open up the calendar and save August 17th, 2024 for Movie Night at the Beach - Wonka. Show time is 8:30 PM. It is $20 per car for up to 7 people. Belleayre Beach is located at 33 Friendship Manor Road in Pine Hill, New York.

What is Belleayre Beach in Pine Hill, New York

The Sign for Belleayre Beach Belleayre Beach - Google loading...

Belleayre Beach off Route 28 is just a little east of Belleayre Mountain which we all know as a great place to ski. Now the Park that carries the same name is known for fun movie nights. Belleayre Beach offers swimming, boating, hiking, fishing, pavilions, and picnic areas for public use. It is perfect for families looking for summer fun and recreation.

Do You Agree with the Rankings?

