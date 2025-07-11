Bass Pro Shop Sets Opening Date for New York Store

Bass Pro Shops has announced the opening date for its 4th New York location.

It has been a long wait for all of the outdoor-loving New Yorkers who've been patiently waiting for one of the biggest names in outdoors to open the doors to its fourth New York location.

Bass Pro Shops Expands in New York

A little over two years ago, we told you that the popular outdoor retail giant Bass Pro Shops had begun construction on its 4th New York location. The new 70,000-foot Bass Pro Shop store will be located at the site of a former car dealership near Clifton Center Road in the Clifton Park area near Albany, New York.

Once the new store opens, it will feature all of the things that have made Bass Pro Shops one of the most popular places for all outdoor enthusiasts to shop, including everything hunting, fishing, and camping. They will also have tons of outdoor recreation equipment, and much more, but many are wondering when they will open.

When Will the New Bass Pro Shop Open in Clifton Park, NY?

The new store was expected to open by the end of 2024, but due to some construction delays, the expected opening date came and went. Thankfully, after months of hard work, the new Bass Pro Shop will officially open to the public on Wednesday, July 30th, according to the company's website. The new store located at 400 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY, will hold its "Grand Opening and Evening for Conservation" beginning at 6 p.m.

Grand Opening Festivities at Bass Pro Shop

The grand opening celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with a live performance by country music singer and songwriter Blaine Holcomb, followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. The celebration will continue all weekend long and will be highlighted by fishing and hunting celebrity appearances, leaders in conservation, family activities, giveaways, and more.

They will also be offering exclusive giveaways and deals throughout the weekend, including daily door prizes, which will be given to the first 200 families through the door on Thursday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 2.

Bass Pro Shop will also unveil the stores "breathtaking" 12,000 gallon store aquarium, which will be home to a variety of freshwater fish native to the region, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, black crappie, sunfish, channel catfish, longnose gar, bowfin, walleye, hybrid striped bass, freshwater drum and lake sturgeon.

