The History of The Antiques Road Show

Did you know that The Antiques Road Show originally aired on the BBC in the U.K. back in 1979?

The American version premiered in January of 1997 on PBS and has been captivating audiences ever since. For those who may not be familiar, The Antiques Road Show is described as "Part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt."

During every episode, according to the Roadshow website, "specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles."

Guests bring in family heirlooms and other items saved from their homes. Sometimes these items turn out to really be a hidden treasure and are worth large sums of money.

There have been some incredible moments captured on the show, do you remember any of these:

Do you have any relics in your home that you think may be worth something?

Antiques Road Show Travels to Upstate, New York This Summer

Antiques Roadshow is heading into their 29th seasons and bringing their tour to Upstate, New York.

If you've found something laying around in your basement or attic that you may think be worth big bucks, you'll have an opportunity to bring it to antiques to get appraised.

The appraisal event will take place in 3 cities across the U.S. with one of them being in New York on June 17th, 2026.

Antiques Road Show will be stopping in Mumford, New York on the grounds of Genesee Country Village & Museum. More details about parking and the even will be posted on the Antiques Roadshow website by mid-April.

Get Your Tickets For Antiques Road Show in New York

Tickets to Antiques Road Show are free, but you have to win your free tickets through an online lottery.

The lottery is currently going on now through the Antiques Roadshow PBS website.

Antique Roadshow ticket drawing will be held in mid-April.

Winners will receive 2 tickets to the production and will be sent an notification email which will be sent 3 weeks before the event in June.

