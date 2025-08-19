Two Charged With 37 Counts of Animal Cruelty In Upstate New York

Two Upstate New York women are facing a large number of animal cruelty charges after law enforcement alleged they failed to provide proper food, water, and a safe and clean living space for numerous animals.

A lengthy investigation by law enforcement into multiple reports of loose dogs leads to an awful discovery at a home in Wilton, New York involving numerous animals that were living in an unsafe environment.

Women Charged With Animal Cruelty in Wilton, NY

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two women have been arrested and charged with a whopping 37 counts of animal cruelty after it was discovered that they had various animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, and more, living in awful conditions.

72-year-old Nancy M. Kenny and 32-year-old Rachael N. Furman were arrested on Friday, August 15th, 2025, and charged with 37 counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring animals, and failing to provide proper food and water, all misdemeanors.

Animal Rescued in Upstate New York

The SCSO reports that it rescued 8 dogs, 4 cats, 2 chickens, one duck, one rooster, and one rabbit from inside the Wilton, NY home. It recovered 14 chickens, 3 ducks, 2 turkeys, and one pig outside the residence.

"I am absolutely sickened by this situation and the spate of similar calls we've handled recently," said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo. "Let me be crystal clear – if you abuse animals, we will arrest you and charge you to the fullest extent of the law. This has to stop. Now."

All of the rescued animals were relocated to a safe environment where they are currently receiving the care they need. The home was later condemned by the Town of Wilton building inspector.

Both Kenny and Furman were issued appearance tickets for Wilton Town Court and released.

