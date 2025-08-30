Three Stunning New York Lakes Land on National ‘Best Of’ List

USA Today is at it again with the 10Best List. This time around they asked America to vote on their favorite lakes across the nation.

And wouldn't you know it! 3 New York lakes made the list.

3 New York Lakes Named Best in The US

Every so often, USA Today will send their data experts across the nation to collect information regarding different places and things across the country.

Their latest exploration was for the 10Best lakes in the US. The experts narrowed down their finding to a list of 20 and asked the public to vote on their favorite to narrow the list down again to 10.

USA Today released the finalized list earlier this month and 3 lakes in New York made the 10Best. They write "Lakes across the United States have plenty to offer for those who enjoy the great outdoors."

Lake Champlain, via Canva Lake Champlain, via Canva loading...

Coming in at #9 is Lake Champlain that runs 107 miles along the New York-Vermont border followed by Lake Erie at #6 located in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In the highest spot on the list is Lake George at #3. USA Today writes:

Lake George has been a popular vacation destination for well over a century, drawing both aristocrats and outdoor adventurers to its shores.

They cite visits to Millionaires' Row and sunset lake cruises as some of the reasons why people love Lake George.

Lake George: The Cleanest Lake in The United States

For the last 2 years Lake George has been given one title that I think most New Yorkers would be proud of.

Lake George holds the title of the Cleanest Lake in America. The website A-Zanimals.com doesn't go into detail on how they get their data, but they state that the 32-mile long lake is " "widely considered one of the country's most beautiful and cleanest lakes."

READ MORE: Popular New York Tourist Destination Named Cleanest in The US

According to their data over 50,000 tourist visit the Adirondack State Park lake throughout the summer months.

Where's Your Favorite Place to Cool Off in New York?

Do you have a favorite body of water in New York? Is it one of the 10Best lakes mentioned above?

Or maybe it's a waterpark? Take a look at some of the more popular watering holes to cool off in below:

