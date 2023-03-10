There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.

How Big Is New York Compared to Other States?

The state of New York is 54,555 square miles, making it the 27th biggest state in the country. While it's not in the same league size wise as Alaska, Texas, or California, it's still going to take you quite a while to drive from one side to the other. As of 2021, there are 19.84 million people living in the state.

But if you travel outside of New York City, what is the state's smallest county by area?

NY's Smallest County Outside the City is in the Hudson Valley

According to the numbers, Rockland County is the smallest county by area at 173.55 square miles. Wikipedia says It comprises five towns and nineteen incorporated villages, with numerous unincorporated villages (sixteen) and hamlets. Rockland County is designated as a Preserve America Community, and nearly a third of the county's area is parkland.

New York's largest county by land is St. Lawrence County, which is 2,680.38 square miles.

So, what NY county is 100% completely rural?

According to a recent study, there is only one. if you're looking to get away from it all, then you might want to go here. Is it near the Hudson Valley?

Hamilton County has no urban areas at all, according to the Census data. Stacker says it has a population density of 2.6 people / square mile, with a total of only 4,454 residents. According to Wikipedia, Hamilton is roughly the size of the state of Delaware but is the country's least populated county east of the Mississippi River.

Hamilton is one of only two counties (Essex being the other) that lie entirely within the Adirondack Park. Yes, it was named after Alexander Hamilton.

Hudson Valley/Catskill Counties in the State's Top 50 of Rural Areas

4) Delaware County: Rural area: 99.6%

16) Greene County: Rural area: 98.7%

18) Sullivan County: Rural area: 98.5%

20) Columbia County: Rural area: 98.2%

40) Ulster County: Rural area: 92.6%

46) Dutchess County: Rural area: 78.0%

47) Orange County: Rural area: 77.3%

