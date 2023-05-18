Police Say New York State Woman Poured Crock Pot On Man’s Head

There's a way to settle disputes and there's a way not to. Pouring a pot of burning hot stew over another person's head is generally frowned upon. That is what police say happened when a New York state woman took it upon herself and poured what we assume was dinner over a man's head.

Officials also say this angry chef hit the victim with a baseball bat.

WKTV is reporting that a Utica woman allegedly took a crock pot full of stew and dumped the flaming hot contents all over a man's head during an argument. Police say the crock pot assault left the victim with severe burns to his head and body. WKTV says the victim's injuries were fortunately not life-threatening, though he had to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect also hit the poor guy "repeatedly" with a baseball bat, after she had just poured burning hot stew all over him. Police say the suspect was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Man Attacks Man Because He Wouldn't Eat Potatoes

Back in 2022, one picky eater learned the hard way to never piss off the chef. WBNG is reporting that a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly beat another man with a metal skillet. Police say he even hit him so hard, and with such force, that the handle broke clear off.

What set this New Jersey man into such a rage? According to officials, potatoes.

Police say that the suspect was frying potatoes in hot oil when the alleged incident went down. Police later found the suspect barefoot on a nearby road. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.