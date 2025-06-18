A macropod is on the loose, and officials in New York state are asking the public's help finding this escaped animal. In this case, a wallaby named Mac was reported missing Sunday, according to New York Upstate.

Officials told CNY Central that "wallabies are phenomenal animals, they really are, but they are prey animals. They're not predator animals, so they're skittish." The escape has prompted a search that has spread across the community, according to reports.

New York Upstate reports that wallabys are native to Australia and Tasmania, and resemble miniature kangaroos. Mac is described as being around "four feet tall when standing on her hind legs, and three feet tall on all fours."

Search Conducted For Runaway Wallaby In New York State

A wallaby named Mac was reported missing in Oswego County, New York after escaping from a wildlife sanctuary known as G&G Animals on Route 104, according to New York Upstate. Anyone in the area who has information or who has seen the wallaby is sked to call 315-326-1434.

New York Upstate describes Mac as having "brownish-gray fur, with a white chest and belly, a dark brown muzzle, paws, and feet". Mac is around 30 pounds, and is "comparable to small to medium-sized dog" in size, says officials.

Wallabys are also described as being quite shy, so officials from the zoo are asking for residents to contact them rather than approach the animal.

