It's getting a bit confusing keeping up with the amount of times this particular bridge has been struck by vehicles. Back in February, an Amazon tractor-trailer hit this same bridge during an overnight delivery. In 2024, The Post Standard had reported that both a garbage truck and a tractor trailer had hit the unlucky bridge within only two hours.

And to top it off, those crashes had come after another tractor-trailer had hit the very same bridge less than 24 hours before, according to sources.

So, what happened this time? Are drivers not seeing the low clearance signs?

Bridge In New York State That Has Been Repeatedly Hit Gets Hit Yet Again

WSTM is reporting that another tractor trailer hit the Park Street bridge in Syracuse late Tuesday. Cleanup crews reportedly spent several hours on scene, helping remove the damaged truck from under the bridge. WSTM reports that traffic had returned to normal several hours later.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

While this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York. That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years. Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway.

However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.