The Word Every New Yorker Should Text to ‘333111’ Immediately

If you live in New York State, there's one word that you need to text as soon as possible.

On Thursday, the number 333111 began trending throughout the Empire State. Residents from Manhattan to Buffalo have been texting the number after Governor Hochul announced the launch of a new program that will benefit every New Yorker.

Why Should You Text 333111 in New York State?

State officials have developed a system to send out life-saving information to every New Yorker quickly and efficiently. But if you don't text the right word, you'll miss out on receiving texts that could make the difference between life and death. In partnership with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, a new texting program will send out location-specific severe weather alerts, power outage information and other emergency messages when needed.

While the Emergency Alert System will still push messages to your phone and break into television and radio programming during extreme emergencies, the texting program adds localized information that will send out targeted alerts depending on which county you reside in.

What Word Should you Text to 333111 to Sign Up for Emergency Alerts?

New Yorkers need to register for the emergency alerts by texting the name of their county to 333111. Simply text the county name ( with no other characters or words and you'll instantly be signed up to receive alerts in your area. Those living in New York City can text the name of their borough for even more localized information.

Once you sign up, you'll receive a message with a link that also allows you to sign up for email messages if you prefer.

If you'd like to stop receiving the text messages, simply reply to the same number with the word 'STOP'.

