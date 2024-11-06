Those waiting for the return of the McRib, may have to wait for a little bit longer. However, There is some good news regarding one of America's favorite fast food chains. McDonald's announced they have brought back yet another popular item to their menus, and this one is a huge favorite for those who like some extra heat.

The company has been making the news quite a bit in recent weeks, though not all for reasons that they'd like to hear about.

Quality Assurance reports that as of October 30, 90 people from 13 states have been infected with an outbreak of E. coli, with 27 being hospitalized. NBC reports that the cases have been linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, with the CDC saying that slivered onions are the likely culprit for the outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria.

McDonald's Brings Back Spicy Fan Favorite to New York State Locations

All Recipes reports that McDonald's has brought back the Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menus, which the fast food franchise describes as "breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper”.

As of now, you can order the spicy nuggets in a 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece, or even a 40-piece order for a limited time. The hot nuggets first appeared in New York and beyond back in 2020, and have returned to locations periodically ever since.

Court Ruling Could Finally Fix McDonald's McFlurry Machines in New York State

CNN reports that the United States Copyright Office granted a copyright exemption that will give restaurants, like McDonald's, the right to bypass certain digital blocks and restrictions that had prevented the equipment from being fixed.

Many store owners and managers had complained for years that the machines were very hard to repair when they went down.

McDonald’s restaurants hadn’t been able to correct the problem themselves because the company that owned and built the McFlurry makers also happened to "own the copyright and exclusive rights to fix the machines", says CNN.

The new rules went into effect November 4.