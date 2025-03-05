There's another big hole in the ground, and officials say it will be causing traffic delays for weeks to come. Another giant sinkhole, that some workers claim is anywhere from 20 to 30 feet deep, opened on a highway in New York state early Sunday.

This is at least the second time that a large sinkhole has suddenly appeared on the state's roadways since late February. Previously, officials has reported that a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a city street in Albany, due to a water main break in the area.

Another Sinkhole Swallows Parts of Highway in New York State

WWNY reports that a large sinkhole was discovered on State Route 56. The hole is large enough that it takes up one lane of Route 56 near where 56 intersects with Route 3, according to WWNY. The sinkhole will cause delays, and may shut the road down for three to four weeks, according to workers.

Sinkholes have become much more common across areas like the Northeast recently, such as the two large holes that opened up on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey, as reported by CBS News in February.

Another terrifying sinkhole encounter happened in late 2024, when a 64-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who was out looking for her cat, died when she fell into a sinkhole that opened around an area where she had parked her vehicle, according to AP News.

Some officials say that more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have continued to wash away softer rocks and other materials that can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Some may associate sinkholes with places in the south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. In fact, urban areas are notorious for "man-made" sinkholes, which are often caused by water main breaks, or when old, dilapidated pipes fall apart.