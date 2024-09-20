Why is it Illegal for New Yorkers to Buy Reading Glasses Online?

The state of New York has so many rules and restrictions your eyes could get blurry trying to read them all. And if they do, don't even think of getting glasses to make your vision clear again because that's also outlawed in the Empire State.

Recently, a friend of mine was shopping for a pair of reading glasses on Amazon. After finding the ones she liked, she placed them in her shopping cart and attempted to check out. That's when things went terribly wrong.

Instead of a confirmation of sale, the New York shopper was met with a message informing her that her item could not be shipped to her address. Thinking there was something wrong with her account, she checked the address and confirmed that it was her home, the same place she always gets her Amazon deliveries sent to.

It turns out that the problem with her address was that she lives in New York and the item she was attempting to purchase is outlawed throughout the state.

Why are Reading Glasses Banned in New York State?

Like my friend, you may be confused to learn that reading glasses are banned in New York. Glasses used for up-close vision in older adults, known as "cheaters", are sold in practically every pharmacy and convenience store in the state. While these glasses are perfectly legal to purchase, thanks to a very specific piece of legislation, there are many reading glasses that are forbidden in New York State.

According to special provision set forth by lawmakers, corrective eyeglasses can be sold in New York state, but only up to a certain strength. The law specifically states (in bold letters) that ready-to-wear non-prescription glasses are not intended to replace corrective glasses prescribed by an optometrist. In order to make sure New Yorkers are regularly getting their eyes checked, it's illegal to purchase cheaters above 2.75 diopters.

Rhode Island and Minnesota are the only other two states that put restrictions like this on high-powered reading glasses. Because of this, online retailers like Amazon have been forced to restrict sales to these states.

So, if you require +3.0 reading glasses and don't feel like paying for an expensive prescription you'll have to hop across the border and smuggle them in.

