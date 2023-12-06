One of the scariest aspects of our every-growing dependency on technology is identity theft. Thieves and fraudsters from all parts of the world seem to find new ways to rip off Americans every year.

There are many forms of identity theft and fraud that can affect you. Some may target your employment or medical records. Others can gain access to your debit or credit card information and use to drain your account.

But as we try to protect our personal information, do you wonder if some states are better equipped at fighting identity theft versus others? Are some residents more vulnerable?

How Vulnerable is New York State to Theft and Fraud?

The website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Identity Theft, 2) Fraud, and 3) Policy, to determine where consumers were most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

WalletHub says that the the District of Columbia ranked 1st for theft and fraud, with 1,747 fraud complaints per 100,000 residents last year alone,

New York ranked 22nd overall, though our Policy Rank was 41st, meaning there are some measures in place to stop phishing, or protecting information by requiring entities to "destroy, dispose or otherwise make personal information unreadable or undecipherable."

New York State Man Allegedly Claimed He Was Investigator 'Richard Harder'

The New York State Police said in a press release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a 48-year-old man from Penfield, NY, for Stalking 3rd degree, Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree and Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree.

State Police say they received a report of a possible stalking complaint September 15, 2023. The two victims told officials they were receiving threatening, harassing emails and physical mail.

State Police say the suspect claimed to be, Investigator Richard Harder in some of the emails and digital correspondence. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation had multiple warrants issued to gather IP addresses and other pertinent information regarding the identity of the suspect.

Police say the suspect was arrested and later released on his own recognizes, though an order of protection has been filed against him.