New Yorkers Are Urged Stop Using Rock Salt on Icy Driveways

If you have already lugged out the bucket of rock salt for the season, state officials are asking you to think twice before using it.

New York is urging everyone from homeowners to business owners to go easier when melting ice on walkways and driveways this winter, saying that using too much salt can do more harm than good.

The Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton joined state and local leaders this week to launch the Don’t Be Salty, New York campaign, a statewide push to keep people safe while also protecting local streams, wells, and drinking water. The DEC says it only takes a teaspoon of rock salt to pollute up to five gallons of water.

The overuse of rock salt can corrode pipes, damage cars, and wash into rivers where it can kill fish and vegetation. Salty runoff can even attract wildlife like deer and moose, who will hang out in the middle of the road to lick it up, which can lead to fatal accidents.

Officials say safety is still the top concern, but claim that there are easier ways to balance both. They want homeowners to practice a "shovel first, then use rock salt sparingly" method. Experts say a twelve-ounce cup should be enough to treat a single car driveway or ten sidewalk squares. They also warn that rock salt stops working once temperatures fall below fifteen degrees, so sand or a cold-weather deicer might be the better choice during a deep freeze.

The DEC also encourages residents to try alternatives like diluting rock salt in a bucket to make homemade brine that can be sprayed onto the ground ahead of winter storms.

More tips for battling slippery ice without causing environmental issues can be found on the website for New York's "Don't Be Salty" campaign.

