Officials say a man from New York state was arrested and accused of driving over three times over the state's BAC limit. The arrest once again raises concerns over impaired driving, as state lawmakers continue to push to lower the legal drinking limit.

The recent arrest occurred during the middle of the afternoon on a heavily traveled interstate in the area, according to a police report.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 3, at about 2:06 PM troopers stopped a vehicle on I-90 in Schodack for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as a 43-year-old man from Troy, New York, says police.

New York State Police report that the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. Police say he was transported to for processing where he recorded a 0.27% BAC, which is over three times over the state's legal BAC limit

The man was issued tickets, and is due back in court in mid-November.

New York To Lower Legal BAC Limit?

Advocates have long gathered in Albany to rally for change. What these people are pushing for, according to WNYT, is for the state to lower its legal drunk driving limit. The current BAC limit for New York state is 0.08%. Some feel it should be lower.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%.

Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years. Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.