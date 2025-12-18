A suspect is in some hot water after an alleged drug bust in New York state. A woman from upstate New York was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, after a traffic stop, according to a recent police report.

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 15, the Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team charged a 34-year-old woman, with numerous counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged Possession of Meth & Fentanyl

New York State Police said that on December 15, troopers were patrolling in the town of Gouverneur and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for committing a violation.

Troopers reports that a further investigation revealed that the woman from Gouverneur was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. She was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in Gouverneur.

After being arraigned, the suspect was remanded without bail to the county correctional facility. The driver of the vehicle was found to not possess any sort of contraband and was issued a citation before being released.

New York State Police Arrest And Charge Two With Drug Possession

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 12, 2025, troopers arrested a 32-year-old man from Canton, and charged him with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, a 34-year-old woman from Canton, was arrested and charged with two counts of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

Troopers say that K9 Garrow was deployed and conducted a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, during which he alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Both occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and were searched; no narcotics were located at that time. However, troopers report a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and narcotics.

Further investigation indicated the woman may have been concealing evidence. A more extensive search was conducted, which determined she was hiding narcotics identified as fentanyl, along with smoking devices.

The man was released on an appearance ticket, and is due back in court on a later date in January. The woman was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.