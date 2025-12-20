New York State Police said in a press release that on December 14, at about 2:52 AM. troopers stopped a vehicle in Albany for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as a 60-year-old of Albany, according to officials.

Troopers say that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. But according to the police rapport, the suspect was hiding something else.

New York State Man Busted For Alleged DWI, Resting Arrest

While being taken into custody, officials say that the suspect became uncooperative and actively resisted arrest. In addition, a substance that field tested positive for cocaine was located concealed in his clothing.

The suspect was also charged with 4th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.

He was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.19% BAC. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.

Wexler told WNYT he doesn't feel like a drop to 0.05% would make much of a difference in reducing fatalities.

Others, like Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, disagree. Louizou stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.