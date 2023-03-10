Lawmakers Propose to Legalize Magic Mushrooms in New York State

As recreational cannabis dispensaries begin to slowly open across the state, a trio of state lawmakers have proposed to legalize something else. Forbes is reporting that lawmakers are pushing to legalize "certain natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens". If passed, this would include psilocybin, the primary psychoactive compound in "magic mushrooms".

According to Double Blind, Oregon legalized psilocybin for therapeutic use in 2020, while some U.S. cities have already decriminalized the drug. Other states, such as Colorado, have moved to pass even broader laws.

Some provinces in Canada are also moving towards a legal medical model.

Shrooms to Become Legal in New York?

According to a report from Marijuana Moment, the bill was introduced by Assembly member Linda Rosenthal and co-sponsored by Assemblymembers Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes. If the bill were to pass, it would legalize "possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting, exchange, or sharing by or between natural persons of twenty-one years of age or older of a natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogen" for adults 21 and older.

Marijuana Moment goes on to say that the bill would remove psilocybin, psilocyn, DMT, mescaline and ibogaine from New York's banned substances list.

Benefits

Joshua Kappel, a founding partner of the cannabis and psychedelics law practice Vicente Sederberg LLP, told Forbes in an email, that "certain natural psychedelic medicines that have been shown to treat a number of mental illnesses, including depression, PTSD, addiction and anxiety,"

