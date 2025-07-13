Slow down! New York State Transportation officials are once again urging drivers to observe safety signs after a recent crash. The dramatic crash was caught on camera, as offcials say that more than one driver was not paying attention.

The collision occurred on one of the area's most traveled interstates, according to reports.

New York State Offcials Stress Work Zone Safety After Recent Crash

The New York State Department of Transportation posted on their Facebook page that earlier this week, a crash occurred in an active NYSDOT mowing work zone on I-81 in Jefferson County. The Transportation Department said that the cause of the crash was very preventable though.

The posted footage shows a pickup truck, followed closely by a utility vehicle traveling at a fast rate of speed through the work area. Then, a second pickup truck that was already being hit by another speeding utility truck can be seen coming into view.

The truck ended up being pushed by the impact into a NYSDOT mower, that was attempting to pull out from the median and onto the interstate.

The NYSDOT says the crash happened because drivers had ignored the “Mowing Ahead” signs, and did not slow down, and weren’t paying attention.

The NYSDOT said that "one vehicle merged suddenly and clipped another, sending it spinning directly into a roadside mower". Miraculously, no one was injured, says officials.

The Facebook post went on to remind readers that work crews "work just inches from traffic", and that their lives depend on the public's attention.