Officials say that a woman from New York state was bitten by a pig, who had got out from its home. The strange encounter left the victim quite shaken, as she and her family tried to figure out where the animal had come from.

While a story headline this may not sound too unusual if it happened near New York state's vast farm country. However, sources say the animal attack occurred right in the middle of city neighborhood, of all places.

New York State Woman Attacked And Bitten By A Pig

New York Upstate reports that a woman was attacked by an escaped pet pig in the Hamlin Park Historic District in Buffalo. WKBW reports that the pig, named Breakfast, charged at the woman and bit her before knocking her the ground.

The animal charged through the neighborhood, before its owner came and claimed the escaped swine. The owner of Breakfast is a Buffalo police officer. The woman told WKBW that the surreal surprise attack left her very frightened.

Breakfast was eventually caught by its owner and brought back home.

