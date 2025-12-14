New York State Police say that they arrested a man who was severely intoxicated in late November. Even worse, police say the out-of-state suspect was behind the wheel at the time.

State Police said in a press release that on November 30, at about 9:37 PM. troopers say that they stopped a vehicle on a street in Troy, New York for a traffic violation.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame , a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Police Arrest Man They Say Was Over 4X BAC Limit

The driver was identified as a 50-year-old man out of Woodstock, Vermont. Police say the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. He was transported, where officials say he recorded a 0.34% BAC, which is over four times the state's legal limit.

Police say the suspect was issued ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.

Wexler told WNYT he doesn't feel like a drop to 0.05% would make much of a difference in reducing fatalities.

Others, like Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, disagree. Louizou stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.