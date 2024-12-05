There's a lot of traffic in the skies above us lately, and some New York residents are claiming these visitors may not be from around these parts. While there's been no concrete way to verify these theories, multiple witnesses have reported strange objects that don't seem to follow any sort of regular pattern you'd expect from a drone, meteor, or orbiting satellite.

At least one Dutchess County resident in New York reported that a series of unexplained phenomena have been witnessed near their property on consecutive nights. This resident even makes the chilling claim that these objects appeared to follow them, and that they felt like they were "being watched while walking home."

It is uncertain if these sightings are in any way related to recent unexplained activity over Salt Point, New York.

Hudson Valley Resident Reports Strange "Flying Objects" That "Emitted Beams", Felt "Being Watched"

A resident in Millbrook filed a report to the UFORC that they witnessed multiple strange objects over their property. The occurrences started on the evening of November 17, and lasted the duration of four days, according to the report filed by the witness.

The report describes the phenomena as emanating an "aura or haze", and that it even "emitted beams" and "changed color". The objects seemingly flashed and grew and shrank in size, says the report. The witness told the UFORC that they "observed strange orbs and flying objects in the sky" near their home, which do not appear to be conventional aircraft or drones.

The witness said that on the night of November 17, the original object appeared directly above their car while they were with their son. Soon after, the report said the object disappeared, which was then "followed by a light show."

The witness claims that the object appeared to have followed them home, where they saw a "series of dancing lights and orbs that fluctuated in size, with some growing to the size of the moon before shrinking again."

The report then take a more ominous turn, as the witness claims that over the following nights they "had the unsettling feeling of being watched while walking home" from their work.

