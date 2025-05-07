Anyone happen to have seen a missing mule walking down the road?

Police say that a man in New York state was arrested after he broke into someone's property, and took something that did not belong to him. In this case, according to law enforcement, that property happened to be a mule. And while the case may seem a bit unusual, the suspect is now facing a charge of grand larceny.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing a Mule

WBNG is reporting that 50-year-old man from Malone, New York has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

New York State Police say that the suspect broke into the victim's property, in the town of Brasher May 1, and stole a mule. WBNG reports that the suspect was seen "walking down State Route 37C with the stolen animal."

The suspect was soon arrested, and the mule was returned safely to the owner, according to police. The suspect was issued a ticket, and is due back in court in June.

Horse Pulls Fire Alarm in New York's Lower Hudson Valley

The Bedford Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that they were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at South Hill Stables on Guard Hill Road. The department said that the activation was from a pull station, meaning "someone physically pulled an alarm to set it off."

After checking the entire system, Bedford Fire said they found a pull station in the down, or activated, position. However, the department said the only one who was anywhere near the station was a horse named Jax.

Evidently, the horse was able to reach out from his stall and bite down on the alarm to set it off, says Bedford Fire. Jax refused to answer any questions at the scene, says fire officials.

The Bedford Fire Department says they did however handle a simultaneous residential fire alarm on Middle Patent Road as well that day.