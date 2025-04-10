There is an abundance of spectacular wildlife found across New York state, though residents should always proceed with caution. While it goes without saying, sometimes people need to be reminded that the animal that may appear cute and fluffy could still rip you to shreds, if they felt threatened.

However, not only are there numerous freshwater lakes, and ponds to find across New York, but over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, says the New York DEC.

New York State officials issued some stern guidelines, warning residents that "interfering with their natural resting behavior can cause illness, injury, or even death for these animals."

New York State Officials Issue Guidelines For Aquatic Wildlife Encounters

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told residents to "always keep a safe distance of at least 150 feet from marine mammals, which include whales, dolphins, porpoises, and seals."

Marine mammals are protected by federal and state laws to ensure the safety of both seals and humans, according to the DEC website.

Seal Season

Right now, officials say it is the height of seal season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that up to five species of seal can be seen locally, but "harbor, gray, and harp seals are the most common".

Some species, such as Harp seals, which are largely an Arctic species, they can be present here near New York each year in small numbers. Harp seals can be seen within the New York City area and farther up the Hudson River, says the DEC.

Seals Species in New York

According to the New York DEC, seals are generally found in New York from late fall until late spring, with the highest highest amounts occurring from the months of late March through May.

Seals leave the water (haul) and rest on beaches or rocks to regulate their body temperature. This behavior is essential for seals to rest, socialize, and regulate body temperature, according to wildlife experts.

Latest Guidelines and Reminders

New York state officials say that the public is reminded that while seals may appear friendly and adorable, they are wild animals with sharp teeth, capable of biting and spreading diseases to humans and pets.

Signs of stress in seals include raising their flippers, showing their teeth, yawning, and eating sand and rocks, according to the DEC.