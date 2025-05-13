Utility task vehicles are a larger and faster type of all-terrain vehicle that can carry heavier loads and seat additional passengers. The off-road vehicles can come in very handy for those living in many parts of New York state who work on farms or need to haul heavy material.

The New York DMV says that you can not operate an ATV (or UTV) on a highway unless it has been designated and posted for ATV use by the state or local authority.

Officials say they are currently investigating a fatal car versus utility task vehicle head-on collision that occurred late Saturday night, in a rural area of New York state.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police Report Fatal Car Versus UTV Head-On Collision in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a fatal car versus UTV collision that occurred in the area of 749 Rose Valley Road in the town of Russia, in Herkimer County.

New York State Police said that on May 10, at approximately 10:53 PM, troopers responded to a road in the town of Russia, New York for a passenger car versus UTV head on collision.

On arrival, troopers reports that they found the sole occupant of the UTV to be deceased.

The operator of the passenger car was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threating injuries, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police report that further details will be released at a later time.