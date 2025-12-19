A woman from New York state facing a number of serious charges, after police say she lead them on an early morning pursuit. The suspect was also found with narcotics, says officials.

On December 5, troopers report that they arrested a 20-year-old woman from Albany, and charged her with felony 4th degree possession of a controlled substance, a public health law violation, and other offenses.

New York State Woman Faces Charges After Alleged Pursuit

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 5, at about 1:30 AM. troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on a road in Albany for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as the suspect, failed to comply and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a guard rail at the I-90 and I-787 interchange. The woman was taken into custody without incident, and felony weight narcotics were discovered in her vehicle, says troopers

The suspect was taken in for processing. She was later arraigned at the Albany City Court where she was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

New York State Police Arrest Two In Alleged Domestic Dispute

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 12, just before 11:00 AM., troopers were dispatched to a business called Squeaky Clean, on State Route 222 in the town of Cortlandville for a report of a disturbance. As a result of an investigation two people were arrested.

Police say they've arrest a 38-year-old man Miami, Florida and, a 35-year-old woman also of Miami, and charged both with the class “C” felony.

An investigation determined that the man and woman were in a vehicle when they became involved in a verbal argument while parked at the business. Troopers say that the investigation further determined that they were in possession of a handgun and a magazine with ammunition for the handgun.

Neither possess a New York State Pistol Permit. They were processed, and turned over to the Cortland County Jail for arraignment.