Police say a New York state man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as aggravated unlicensed operator, after an incident August 13. What makes this case even worse is that authorities say the very same suspect was busted for DWI just a little over a week prior to his most recent arrest.

Police have had their hands full with people making some very unwise decisions in recent weeks across the area, On August 16, New York State Police said they arrested a man, who had been arrested just one day before, after he showed up to a police station after driving over three times the legal limit.

New York State Man Arrested For Two DWIs In a Little Over a Week

WNYT reports that police arrested a 44-year-old Chestertown man for allegedly driving a motorcycle while intoxicated. State Police say the suspect was arrested evening of August 13, and refused to give a blood sample when he was taken to the police station.

Officials say the suspect was charged with charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operator as well as traffic violations.

However, police say the same man was previously arrested just eight days before in Warrensburg, after State Police said he was charged with felony DWI. The suspect allegedly had two children in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, as well as a prior DWI conviction within the past ten years, according to WNYT.

