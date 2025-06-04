As of June 2025, New York is the only state in the country that has a ban on a certain feature at local gas station pumps. The Times Union reports that New York's fire code currently restricts the use of these devices at self-service gas stations, in a ban that dates all the way back to the early 1980s.

But this could all change soon, as a new bill introduced by two state politicians is looking to finally lift this long standing ban. One of the lawmakers told The New York Post that they're hoping to "bring New York State in line with the rest of the country".

New York State Politicians Look To Change How You Pump Your Gas

The Times Union reports that state Senator Joseph Griffo, and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, have co-sponsored a bill that will allow for hands-free gas dispensing by installing hold open clips on gasoline and diesel fuel dispensing nozzles.

Massachusetts was the last state that lifted their own ban, leaving New York as the only state that does not allow for the hand-free devices. The clips were banned about forty years ago over concerns of fuel spills and potential fires.

Senator Griffo told The Post that the measure is to help "protect the elderly and other New Yorkers by limiting their exposure to harsh and potentially dangerous weather conditions when pumping gas".

