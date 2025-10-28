Officials report that they arrested a man from New York state, and have charged him with felony 3rd degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police say they received a report over a missing tractor that allegedly went missing during the early morning hours.

According to the website of Saland Law P.C., criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree "has a sentence range of up to two and one third to seven years in prison for an individual with no record, and a minimum of two to four years and maximum of three and one half to seven years in prison for a predicate felon."

Police Arrest New York State Man For Allegedly Stealing Tractor

The New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a 28-year-old man from Moravia, New York, following an investigation into a stolen tractor reported from a trailer park in the town of Moravia.

On October 22, troopers said they responded to Ted’s Way Trailer Park in the town of Moravia for a report of a missing 1993 Kubota 2250 tractor. The park manager reported that the park-owned tractor had been taken sometime during the early morning hours of October 21.

Troopers report that the park’s owner contacted them October 23 after receiving a tip through social media indicating the tractor’s possible location. Troopers said they patrolled to a residence on Poverty Lane in the town of Sempronius, where they observed tractor parts matching the description of the stolen Kubota.

Following an interview with the suspect, troopers say the man was arrested, charged, processed, and later transported to the county jail for arraignment.