A man from upstate New York was arrested after an alleged incident the night of December 6, where officials say he threatened another person with a knife.

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 6, troopers arrested a 61-year-old man our of Mechanicville, New York for multiple offense, including; 2nd degree menacing, and 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Brandishing Weapon

Troopers say that on December 6, at about 11:06 PM, that they responded to the report of an altercation involving a weapon at a home in Halfmoon.

The investigation determined the suspect was in a verbal altercation with the victim when he reportedly brandished a kitchen knife and threatened the victim with it.

Officials say that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the altercation and was located by troopers in the area of Cemetery Road in Halfmoon, where he was stopped and arrested.

He was transported for processing where he was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court in the middle of January.

New York State Police Arrest Two In Alleged Domestic Dispute

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 12, just before 11:00 AM., troopers were dispatched to a business called Squeaky Clean, on State Route 222 in the town of Cortlandville for a report of a disturbance. As a result of an investigation two people were arrested.

Police say they've arrest a 38-year-old man Miami, Florida and, a 35-year-old woman also of Miami, and charged both with the class “C” felony.

An investigation determined that the man and woman were in a vehicle when they became involved in a verbal argument while parked at the business. Troopers say that the investigation further determined that they were in possession of a handgun and a magazine with ammunition for the handgun.

Neither possess a New York State Pistol Permit. They were processed, and turned over to the Cortland County Jail for arraignment.