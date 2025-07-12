Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Officials report that a New York state man is facing multiple felonies, after after an alleged incident involving a vehicle set on fire. New York State Police say that they have arrested a 43-year-old man man from Sherburne, and charged him with 1st degree arson and 2nd degree criminal mischief.

Police Arrest New York State Man Who Allegedly Set Car On Fire

New York State Police said in a press release that on on July 5, shortly after 11:00 PM, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a driveway of a residence in the village of Sherburne, New York.

Troopers say that they arrived to find a fully engulfed vehicle and a large crowd. An investigation ultimately revealed that the suspect intentionally started a fire inside the vehicle after having a disagreement earlier in the day with the residents living on the street.

The suspect was later arrested, processed, arraigned, and remanded to the county jail on $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond or $75,000 partial secured bond at 10%.