An employee is in some hot water after police say he made unauthorized purchases. Officials say that the suspect from New York state was arrested and charged with grand larceny after allegedly using a work credit card for personal use.

According to the website of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, "while there is no mandatory prison sentence for a grand larceny in the fourth degree conviction", a person may be "sentenced to prison for up to four years. However, depending on the circumstances of the case as well as your criminal history, the sentence could be probation in lieu of prison."

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 26, troopers arrested a 41-year-old man from Plattsburgh, New York, for 4th degree grand larceny.

Troopers say that at approximately 3:01 PM, they responded to an area in the town of Altona, in Clinton County. for a report of a larceny. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect had been employed by Humble Homes Property Management Inc. and had been issued a company credit card for work purposes.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect used the company credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling $1,118.22, says authorities.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was arraigned in town court, released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court at a later date.