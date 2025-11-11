Officials say that a 56-year-old man from New York state was arrested after an alleged attack the afternoon of November 6. According to CBS, the suspect has been charged with with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Victim With Butane Tank

CBS Channel 6 reports that a 56-year-old man from Cato, New York was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office told CBS that they responded to a residence in Cato for a "report of a domestic incident that resulted in a person being injured."

Law enforcement says that the suspect attacked the victim in the face with a handheld butane torch tank. The victim suffered injuries to her face and head, according to officials. CBS reports that the suspect also allegedly "took the victim's phone and broke it when she was trying to call 911."

The woman was luckily able to escape and made it to a neighbor's house to call 911. CBS reports that the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The suspect was arrested and his being held on bond at the county jail.

Man Charged With Arson in New York's Hudson Valley

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Catskill said in a press release that they arrested a 31-year-old man from of Purling, New York for 4th degree Arson, an felony Reckless Damage.

Police say the investigation originated the morning of October 17, when troopers from the Catskill barracks report that they responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence in Purling.

During a joint investigation with the Greene County Fire Investigation Team, the investigation determined that the fire was intentionally started within a bedroom inside the apartment. No one was at the residence at the time of the fire, and luckily no injuries were reported.

New York State Police say that the suspect was arrested and charged on November 5, 2025, and was processed without incident. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Cairo Town Court.