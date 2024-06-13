Five New York State Prisons Expected to Permanently Close

Thanks to a provision in this year's budget, up to five prisons will be shut down across the state of New York.

In 2022, the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York was closed by the state as part of an effort to improve efficiency in the New York State prison system. There have been 24 prisons that have shut down since 2011. New York has made it a mission to continue to streamline operations by shuttering up to five prisons this year, with possibly more in the future.

Why are Five New York Prisons Being Closed?

The simple reason why government officials and oversight organizations have pushed to close prisons is that there are simply not enough prisoners to make them necessary. According to CBS, the number of incarcerated individuals has sharply fallen over the past decade. The legalization of recreational marijuana and a fall in crime have had a significant impact on the prison population in New York.

Will Prison Jobs be Lost?

Union representatives say the closures will not sacrifice any prison jobs. In fact, prison closings will make more union workers available to fill empty positions at other correctional facilities. Understaffed prisons have struggled to fill security, administrative and medical departments with qualified workers.

Which New York State Prisons Will Be Closing in 2024?

Prisons will be given 90 days' notice before they must permanently close.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are currently five state prisons in operation throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. They are Greenhaven Correctional Facility in Stormville, Fishkill Correctional Facility, Wallkill Correctional Facility, Otisville Correctional Facility and Eastern Correctional Facility in Napanoch.

Lawmakers have indicated that the official list of prisons that will be closing is imminent. When the full list is made public, we will update this page.

