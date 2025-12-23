New York State Man Busted After Fleeing Police On Bicycle

A man from New York state, who authorities say has quite an extensive criminal record, was busted yet again. Officials told WBNG that at the time of the latest incident, the suspect was on parole after being convicted of fleeing and eluding police in 2023.

Now, the same suspect who was arrested for fleeing police again, has learned his sentence. Perhaps, next time he'll want to choose a method of transportation that could actually help him escape when being pursued?

This is the eighth time the same man has fled police, says court records.

New York State Man Busted Allegedly Fleeing Police On Bicycle

WBNG reports that a 33-year-old man from Towanda was arrested back in August after trying to flee police on a bicycle. Authorities told WBNG that officers were attempting to stop the suspect, for he was riding a bike on a public road in the dark with no illumination.

See Also: New York State Man Busted For Alleged DWI, Resisting Arrest

WBNG reports that when police attempted to stop him, the suspect peddled away with an officer pursuing him on foot. Officials say that the man was "eventually placed into custody after collapsing". The suspect had fled because "he had a pipe to smoke illegal narcotics in his pocket and didn’t want to get caught", according to WBNG.

A press release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office says the man was sentenced to "a minimum of five months to a maximum of three years in state prison and a $500 fine for the crimes of fleeing and eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance."