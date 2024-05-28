New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Into Cop Car While Fleeing

Deputies say a New York state man fled on a motorcycle, after they attempted to pull him over Saturday afternoon. Officials say the suspect even crashed his motorcycle into a patrol car while trying to escape from authorities. WNYT says the same suspect already had an active violation of probation warrant, at the time of the incident .

Memorial weekend is often an active time for law enforcement, as police increase patrols across the state while initiating crackdowns on impaired or distracted drivers. In 2023, New York State Police issued over thirteen thousand tickets over Memorial weekend alone.

The difference between second and first degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle in New York state vary, as Dupee Law says first degree AUO is a felony punishable by a fine of $500 to $5,000 and significant probation or prison time.

New York State Man Allegedly Crashed Into Patrol Vehicle

WNYT reports that a 30-year-old Colonie man was arrested after crashing his motorcycle into a Sherriff's Office patrol car early Saturday afternoon. Deputies say they tried to pull over the motorcyclist for traffic violations, though the suspect allegedly fled the scene.

See Also: New York State Man Leads Police On Wild Chase That Ends Up On Airport Runway

The Albany County Sheriff's Office says the suspect tried to turn his bike around on a dead end road near the airport, though he crashed into the patrol car instead. The suspect was arrested, and has been charged with criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operator and criminal impersonation, according to WNYT.

Police say he is being held in county jail.

See Also: Door Falls Off Plane Leaving Airport in New York State