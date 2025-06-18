Frustrated New York Governor Declares ‘This is Bull$#@!’

The New York Governor uncharacteristically lost her cool this week, dropping an expletive-laden comment during a press conference and doubling down on social media.

On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul didn't mince words when talking to the press about a breaking news story. The governor of New York, when asked for comment, replied, "Do you know what I really think? It's Bullshit."

Threads/Marco.Foster Threads/Marco.Foster loading...

Governor Hochul Reacts to Breaking News With Blunt Statement

Hochul became emotional after learning that New York City's comptroller and mayoral candidate, Brand Lander, was arrested by ICE. Lander was taken into custody while trying to accompany an immigrant out of a courtroom. Video of the event shows Lander attempting to escort a migrant whom officers were trying to arrest

Lander has been appearing at the courthouse to bring attention to the plight of many New York City residents who have come to the country legally, but are still being taken away by ICE. Immigrants who have been given legal status have reportedly been showing up to court only to have their cases dismissed before being taken into custody by federal agents.

Until Tuesday, these immigrants have been able to say farewell to their kids and families before being taken away. Lander has made it a habit to be there to help protect the immigrants as say their farewells, but for some reason ICE changed their protocol on Tuesday and immediately took away a person whom Lander was attempting to link arms with.

Before today I had walked four families out – all of whom were afraid that they were going to be detained by ICE agents. And yet they were able to walk out of the building, even though they had had their cases dismissed and are subject to expedited removal, but were nonetheless able to get out of that building and at least get back to their kids, get back to their families, try to figure out what’s next.

Lander says these immigrants have been stripped of due process, being lured to court in hopes of protecting their legal status, only to be separated from their families and face immediate deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security called the ICE agents involved "heroic", explaining that "no one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences." Lander insists he was not obstructing but simply asking to see the judicial warrant.

NYC Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested By ICE At Immigration Court Getty Images loading...

Charges Dropped Against Lander

Hochul reacted to the incident by calling it a "sad day for New York" before holding a press conference with Lander, who was freed by authorities and not charged with any crime.

The governor says she heard of the arrest while walking through Little Hati. The once busy and vibrant community of immigrants, many with legal status, had recently become a ghost town. According to Hochul, residents say they're afraid to leave their homes, not knowing if they would be snatched up by ICE and separated from their families.

It's hard to see these people, to know their stories, to hug them, to know they've been separated from loved ones. I just want to say — we're a better country than this. We are a far better country than what we’re experiencing.

Trump Targets New York

This weekend, President Trump vowed to use “every resource possible” to step up deportations in New York State, explaining that the effort was to "reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia."

The governor says the State of New York is providing 50 million dollars to cover legal services for people who find themselves facing the court system without a lawyer and are unaware of their rights due to the language barrier.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?